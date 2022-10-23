Imumolen to youths: Don’t let Lekki massacre victims’ deaths be in vain | The Guardian Nigeria News

Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has advised Nigerian youths not to allow the deaths of those who died during the October 20, 2020 #EndSARS Lekki Tollgate Plaza massacre to be in vain.

Last Thursday marked the second year anniversary of the sad event, with symbolic gestures such as peaceful marches, speeches, and laying of wreaths staged as a memorial to all those who were killed by state security forces on that Black Tuesday.

Although the Nigerian government has continued to deny complicity in the shooting of the peaceful protesters, the yearly ritual of remembering those killed at the Lekki tollgate has gained more ground amongst a section of the country’s youth, as they try to preserve the legacy and significance of that fateful day.

Imumolen, who at 39 is the youngest presidential candidate in the 2023 election, is also one amongst these upwardly mobile celebrity youths who are determined not to let the day pass without making their views known…