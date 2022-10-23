Infantino slams low offers for FIFA Women’s World Cup TV rights





FIFA president Gianni Infantino has criticised what he called unacceptably low offers for 2023 Women’s World Cup broadcast rights. “A hundred times less (than the men’s World Cup), even more than 100 times in some occasions. This is not acceptable,” the head of the football governing body told a news conference. Infantino did not name […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper