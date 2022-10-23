Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge suffered another massive blow in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as Erling Haaland returned Manchester City to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

Chelsea and Manchester United both missed the chance to close on the leaders as Casemiro’s stoppage-time header cancelled out Jorginho’s 87th-minute penalty in a 1-1 draw.

City’s first defeat of the season to Liverpool last weekend looked to have kick-started the Reds’ season, but Jurgen Klopp’s depleted side slumped to a shock defeat at the City Ground.

Forest began the day bottom of the table, but their first win since August lifted Steve Cooper’s men to within one point of safety.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who spent six years at Anfield without making an appearance, scored the only goal 10 minutes into the second half.

“To score against Liverpool is a day I will never forget,” said Awoniyi.