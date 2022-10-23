Navy conducts route march, pledges to end crude oil theft, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Navy has pledged to end crude oil theft and illegal bunkering as well as drastically reduce the number of illegal refineries in the country before the end of this administration.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Gambo made the pledge in Abuja during the fourth quarter route march of the Navy, which was also carried out across all formations of the force in the country.

The route march exercise commenced from the Naval Unit, Asokoro, Abuja, through the AYA juncture back to the naval base.

Officers and Ratings of the Navy serving in Abuja and its environment in their numbers chanted motivational songs as they cover over ten-kilometre route march to keep personnel physical and mentally fit to confront security challenges.

Vice-Admiral Gambo, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Navy), Rear-Admiral Suleiman Garba, emphasised the importance of exercise to the military as the Navy is being tasked with assisting in the forthcoming general…