Some Celebrities Born Under The Sign Of The Scale — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oluwatomiwa Ogunniyi
22 October 2022 |
9:06 pm
Libra is the seventh astrological sign in the zodiac, the Sun transits this sign on average between September 23 and October 23. The symbol of the scales is based on the Scales of Justice held by Themis, the Greek personification of divine law and custom which became the inspiration for modern depictions of Lady Justice.…
Libra is the seventh astrological sign in the zodiac, the Sun transits this sign on average between September 23 and October 23. The symbol of the scales is based on the Scales of Justice held by Themis, the Greek personification of divine law and custom which became the inspiration for modern…
Source: Guardian Newspaper