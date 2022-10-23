Supreme court ruling: I Go Dye congratulates Oborevwori | The Guardian Nigeria News

Top Comedian and Global Diplomat for Peace Advocate, Francis Agoda famously known as I Go Dye has sent a congratulatory message to Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his declaration as the sole governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta State by the Supreme Court.

Oborevwori defeated Olorogun David Edevbie after a long, drawn-out struggle in which several long-cherished relationships were strained.

And I Go Dye in a statement made available to our reporters seeks to make amends and urges the winner to embrace all and extend a hand of friendship to all that fought him in his bid to clinch the ticket.

I Go Dye writes “ The wind of progress and success often comes with challenges and obstacles such as the hurdles you faced till the victory at the Supreme Court. Beyond this testimony of your life today, your life is a story of hope to many people who might be left caught in the web of difficulties with no relief in sight, to understand that…