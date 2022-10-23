Tinubu assures of devotion of his entire time and energy to nation building | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the 2023 poll, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured that he would devote all his time and energy to nation-building if voted into power.

In a veiled reference to his rival of the people’s democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, he pledged that he won’t be a part-time President who will share his time between living in Dubai and Nigeria.

Tinubu, who spoke at an interactive session with members of the popular Tijjaniyyah sect yesterday in Kano, stressed that he would concentrate his attention and energy on confronting and surmounting Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

In attendance at the session held inside the African Hall of Kano Government House were his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and at least six governors of the party.

Governors at the session included Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum & Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle…