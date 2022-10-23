Xi cements control over China, but huge challenges await in third term







Xi Jinping has secured near total control over China’s Communist Party but experts warn his unchecked power is a huge risk, with a debt-ridden economy and a US rivalry also presenting major challenges. His reappointment as party leader is a watershed moment in China’s modern history, tilting decisively back towards one-man rule after decades of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper