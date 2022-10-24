Council lauds Buhari for action on NDDC leadership | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for disengaging the Sole Administrator of, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Akwa.

The council described the President’s action as a welcome development, saying it would improve the situation of things in the NDDC.

This is contained in a communique made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by the National Coordinator of NDYC, Mr Abido Jator, at the end of a meeting.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding our plea and acting promptly to sack the Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa.

“This is a welcome development that will usher in a substantive governing board and a new management team,” the statement said.

The body, however, called on the Federal Government, relevant organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the victims of the flood in the Niger Delta.

“This call became necessary as many people in the Niger…