EFCC arraigns four for alleged vote buying during Osun election





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Command on Monday, arraigned four persons before Justice Mathias Agboola of the State High Court, Oshogbo for alleged bribery of voters during the Osun State governorship election held on July 16, 2022. The defendants are Adeyemo Bahiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun […]

