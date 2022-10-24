Institut Pasteur de Dakar to manufacture affordable Measles and Rubella vaccine







Technology transfer of the MR vaccine is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with Batavia Biosciences and the Univercells Group DAKAR, Senegal, 24 October, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) has today announced the launch of a new program to advance the development of a measles and rubella vaccine for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper