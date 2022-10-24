No comeback yet, but UK’s Johnson vows still ‘much to offer’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Even after failing to pull off a sensational return to Downing Street within weeks of being forced out, Brexit figurehead Boris Johnson still made plain he is eyeing a political comeback.

“I believe I have much to offer,” the 58-year-old said in a surprise announcement that he would not seek the leadership again — for now.

The decision came days after he briefed allies that he was “up for it” and rushed home from a luxury Caribbean holiday to plot a bid — despite still being dogged by the “Partygate” scandal that played an outsized role in his summer downfall.

“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024”, Johnson boasted in the Sunday evening statement, amid suspicions he could not rally enough support from Tory MPs to advance in the leadership contest.

He and allies have insisted he secured the backing of 102 MPs in his deeply polarised party.