Osimhen fires leaders Napoli past Roma and three points clear | The Guardian Nigeria News

Victor Osimhen extended Napoli’s lead at the top of Serie A to three points on Sunday with the only goal in a hard-fought 1-0 win at Roma, their 11th on the bounce in all competitions.

Nigeria forward Osimhen crashed in his third goal is as many games with 10 minutes remaining of his first start since early September to hand Napoli a win at one of their fiercest rivals.

Luciano Spalletti’s side took advantage of Atalanta’s 2-0 home defeat to Lazio earlier on Sunday to move further ahead of the pack and become the only unbeaten side left in Italy’s top flight.

Napoli’s nearest challengers now reigning champions AC Milan following their 4-1 thumping of Monza on Saturday.

Roma are seven points back in fifth after a dogged, battling performance at the Stadio Olimpico which lacked in invention and but largely kept a lid on possibly Europe’s most exciting team.

Napoli thought they had a chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot when referee Massimiliano Irrati blew…