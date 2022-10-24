SON certifies pressure vessels for speedy ‘take-off’ of refineries | The Guardian Nigeria News

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has promised that the newly MANCAP-certified pressure vessels of Aveon Offshore Limited would accelerate ‘take-off’ of refineries being refurbished by the Federal Government.

It explained that foreign exchange would be saved, as there will no longer be need to import equipment to re-service the refineries. SON, after its assessment, at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, issued a certificate for Aveon ASME vessels with 11 tonnes capacity, equipment manufactured by the firm, which specialises in the processing of oil and gas.

The Guardian learnt that with the new development, Aveon has become the first company in the oil and gas sector to manufacture pressure vessels duly certified by SON.

SON Director General, Farouk Salim, who expressed satisfaction over the feat, said the move was in pursuit of excellence in the industry for real economic growth and job creation, urging others in the fabrication sector to come up with…