2023: Women threaten boycott, to engage Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Akiyode-Afolabi: We don’t know presidential candidates’ plans for women

• Advocacy group tasks Tinubu, Atiku, others on gender balance

• Nigeria will break up if APC wins, says Obaseki

• Wike: Atiku disrespected, sidelined me to assemble his campaign list

• Group faults Wike on exclusion of his group from Atiku

Amid resounding debate on the single faith ticket and resort to ethnicity by parties, which has defined the campaigns so far, a coalition of over 500 women organisations under the aegis of Womanifesto movement, yesterday, provoked a fresh controversy over the 2023 elections, when it stated that none of the presidential candidates has told them his concrete plans for women and girls in the country.

Though they refused to declare support for any candidate, the women’s group disclosed that plans have been concluded to meet all presidential candidates today to table home their demands.

Among presidential candidates expected at the meeting are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu…