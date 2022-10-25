Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over AntiSemitic Comments





Global clothing brand Adidas has ended its partnership Kanye “Ye” West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. In an official statement released on Tuesday, Adidas wrote “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech, Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper