Akada Children's Book Festival partners Chess in Slums to hold chess tournament at 2022 festival edition







As part of activities lined up to mark the 2022 edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), organisers of the festival have announced their partnership with Chess in Slums Africa, a non-profit organisation that leverages the game of chess to lift disadvantaged children out of the endless loop of poverty and societal denigration.

