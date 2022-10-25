Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Announces Additional Support to Promote Locally Led R&D; Calls for Proposals | The Guardian Nigeria News

BRUSSELS, Belgium, October 24, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced a series of initiatives and a call for proposals to advance locally-led innovation that supports work by scientists and researchers in developing economies. The announcement was made at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting earlier today.

This year’s meeting focuses on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the need for high-impact R&D platforms, partnerships, and policies that effectively bridge the gap between innovation and equitable access. The meeting brings together researchers from around the world to share work, learn about cutting-edge advances in the health care field, and collaborate with other investigators.

“Health equity shouldn’t just be a statement of why we do this work. It should guide how we do it,” said Kedest Tesfagiorgis, deputy director of Global Partnerships & Grand Challenges at the Bill &…