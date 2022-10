The Court of Appeal in Abuja, yesterday, rejected Federal Government’s application for adjournment of a hearing relating to the judgment that freed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. The court also reserved judgment in an application filed by government.

The post Federal Government: Why we don't want Kanu released appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





