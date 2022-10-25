Govt dares foreign airlines to shutdown operations, threatens reciprocity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government, yesterday, dared foreign airlines operating in the country to make good their threat to shutdown operations, saying they should remain grateful for doing business in Nigeria.

The government also berated the airlines for failing to employ a good number of Nigerians, noting that other nationals are more in the employment of the foreign carriers than Nigerians.

Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with key players in the industry, insisted International Air Transport Association (IATA), which issued the threat cannot blackmail government.

The meeting, called at the instance of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had in attendance Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and other top government functionaries.

Sirika said: “We are not afraid of being shutdown. The country can thrive without the operations of foreign airlines. Countries have been shutdown in the past for various reasons, yet…