If Nigeria was a company, it’d have been sold to service debts, says Imumolen | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, has said if Nigeria was a company, it would have been sold along with its entities to service the debts it’s currently owing.

While decrying that over a hundred percent of the country’s revenue is being used to service debts, the presidential candidate said the next president of the country will face the toughest job ever.

Addressing supporters in Abuja recently, Imumolen noted that the next president of the country should be someone who has the passion and value to rescue it.

“If Nigeria was to be a company, the option would have been to declare bankruptcy or to sell the company and its entity to pay the whole debt,” he said.

He therefore insists that the country’s president in 2023 should not be elected on tribal or religious considerations but on the capacity of individuals to rescue the country.

While offering himself as one that has what it takes to lead the country, Imumolen said he is…