Lagos orders coroner’s inquest into death of Bimbo Ogbonna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death in the case of the late Bimbo Ogbonna who allegedly died recently due to severe fire injuries.

The State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who gave the directive, stated that a thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

In a statement, on Tuesday, he said: “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death”.

“Section 14(1) (d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was violent, unnatural or suspicious.

“Section 15(1) and (9) further…