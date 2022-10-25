Medics advance Interventional Radiology for improved patient outcome in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services (ECHOLAB), in partnership with GE Healthcare, is leading the change towards the adoption of Interventional Radiology in healthcare service delivery in Nigeria. This was the focus of the ECHOLAB-GE Distinguished Doctors’ Forum—a periodic medical diagnostics symposium, held in Lagos at the weekend.

The concept behind Interventional radiology (IR) is to diagnose and treat patients using the least invasive techniques available to minimise risk to the patient and improve health outcomes. These procedures have less risk, less pain and less recovery time in comparison to open surgery.

Speaking on the initiative, the CEO of ECHOLAB, Dr Alok Bhatia, said: “Interventional Radiology is a relatively new field of interest for a developing country like Nigeria. There aren’t many centers that are doing that kind of work. The necessary equipment is lacking and, where you have it, you do not have enough trained manpower. However, being a part of…