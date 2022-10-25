Meta Says WhatsApp Outage Resolved | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP 25 October 2022 |

10:20 am US tech giant Meta on Tuesday said it had resolved a major WhatsApp outage that prevented many of the billions of users of its popular service from connecting or sending messages.

Problems with the instant messaging app were reported by the monitoring site Downdetector and user complaints on social media on Tuesday morning.

Downdetector said thousands of WhatsApp users had been reporting problems since 0717 GMT, with a sharp spike appearing on its dedicated chart covering the past 24 hours.

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta said it was…