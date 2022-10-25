NEMA recieves 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The agency confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

NEMA said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja on board Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 at 5.15p.m on Monday evening.

The returnees, NEMA said, included 80 males, 52 females and three infants.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, advised them to learn from their experiences and be law-abiding citizens.

Ahmed was represented by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that almost 3,000 Nigerians have been evacuated from Libya since January.

NAN reports that on Sunday, NEMA also received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).