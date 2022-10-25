Nigeria raises stake, secures $1.8 billion facility from Islamic bank | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved a total financing of $1.8 billion for Nigeria.

The facility includes $971 million in project financing by IsDB, about $288m provided by the Islamic Corporation for the Development (ICD), the bank’s private sector affiliate, $477m in trade operations by its trade arm, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), and $90 million from other Islamic Development Bank funds and operations.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s stake in the IsDB has risen to 8.75 per cent, which places the country as the fourth largest shareholder of the 56-member bank.

The Chairman/President of the bank, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, during an official visit to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed the approval yesterday, in Abuja.

In addition, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the bank’s investment guarantee arm has provided $1.1billion as business insured…