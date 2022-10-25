Only ‘Emperor’ Tinubu could appoint ‘lapdog’ like Keyamo as campaign manager – Momodu







Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign, has described Festus Keyamo as a “political neophyte” who “still has a lot to learn while trying hard to be a lapdog.” Momodu used the aforementioned words while responding to a statement issued by Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper