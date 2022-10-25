Oshoniyi, Animashaun-Ajiboye advise Tinubu, Obi, Atiku on empowerment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidential candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) have been asked to prioritise empowerment policies, especially for women and youths in their manifestos.

President of Isolo Rotary Club, Dr. Femi Atilade Oshoniyi, and founder, Positive Dynamix, Peace and Development Initiative (PD,PDI), Dr. Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, made the calls at different fora.

The duo, who were into various empowerment programmes, said though government could not do it alone, it should create the enabling environment for private participation.

Oshoniyi, who empowered market women in Isolo, Okota communities, said: “The escalating rate of insecurity, youth unrest and prostitution, even among tertiary institutions and others, could be linked with poverty level across the country.”

Animashaun-Ajiboye, who empowered underprivileged people in Festac Town with…