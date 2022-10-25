SAP selects EPI-USE to join SAP AppHaus Network and launches ‘EPI-USE AppHaus Pretoria’







JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 25 October 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP recently chose EPI-USE as the newest addition to the SAP AppHaus Network. Now, EPI-USE clients from anywhere in the world, and other organisations that use SAP, can benefit from a new creative space that provides an inspiring environment to connect, network and share ideas, in Pretoria, South Africa. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper