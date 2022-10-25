Tips on bringing up money savvy kids in Ghana | The Guardian Nigeria News

ACCRA, GHANA 24 October 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Right from birth, kids begin to actively pick up skills and knowledge as they engage with different environments. From the social skills they learn at home to the hygiene skills taught at school, all contribute to their development, but one lifelong skill that is essential and will see our kids through good and bad times is knowing how to manage money.

Some schools may do their bit to teach financial literacy, but it is ultimately your guidance that’s needed to help them find their wings. Given the baseline of poverty and unemployment in Ghana, providing our children with early financial education and mentorship will create sustainable livelihoods for them in the years to come.

Gbenga Okejimi, Country Manager, Nigeria, and Ghana of international money transfer company WorldRemit, has a few tips to help Ghanaian parents teach their kids how to be money savvy.

1. Let’s talk money

In many Ghanaian homes, parents…