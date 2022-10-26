‘Climate change will cause 22% decrease in yields for Africa’s agriculture’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

African Development Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Dr. Kevin Kariuki, has said climate change will cause a decrease in yields of eight to 22 per cent for Africa’s rain-fed stable crops over the next 20 years.

He spoke at a webinar titled, ‘Are Climate-Smart and Digital Agriculture Solutions the Silver Bullet to Attract Youth?’

The webinar highlighted the potential of climate-smart and digital agriculture in attracting young people and, thereby, rejuvenating an ageing global agricultural sector.

Dr. Kariuki lamented that agriculture across most of sub-Saharan Africa is still predominantly rain-fed and, therefore, extremely vulnerable to both short-term fluctuations and long-term changes in climate conditions.

“It is the most exposed sector, with estimates indicating that climate change will cause a decrease in yields of eight to 22% for Africa’s rain-fed staple crops over the next 20 years,” Kariuki said.

The 2022 United Nations…