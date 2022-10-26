Former US defense secretary Ashton Carter dies at 68 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ashton Carter, who served as US secretary of defense during Barack Obama’s administration, has died at age 68, his family said Tuesday.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of former Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter shares that Secretary Carter passed away Monday evening in Boston after a sudden cardiac event,” his family said in a statement.

“He was a beloved husband, father, mentor, and friend. His sudden loss will be felt by all who knew him.”

Carter held the top job at the Pentagon from 2015 to 2017 — a period that covered the height of the war against the Islamic State (IS) group, which lost swathes of territory it seized in Iraq and Syria to local ground forces backed by a US-led international coalition.