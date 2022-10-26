FRSC deploys 677 personnel in Imo to promote safe driving — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Imo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 377 regular marshals and 300 special marshals in strategic areas of the state.

The Acting Corps Marshal of the corps, Mr Dauda Biu, said this at the inauguration of the 2022 “ember months” campaign in Owerri on Tuesday.

The campaign is entitled, “Avoid speed, overloading and unsafe tyres to arrive alive’’.

Biu, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS9HQ, Mr Ocheja Ameh, said that the campaign was meant to educate road users against poor attitudes to road traffic rules.

Ameh said that Nigerians must do away with the impression that most road crashes on the highways were caused by “blood-sucking demons”.

Biu said that, on the contrary, the major causes of road crashes on the highways include speed, non-adherence to traffic rules and driving under the influence of alcohol, among other bad road habits.

He said that the organisation had identified all the flash points in the state and…