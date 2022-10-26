Fuel scarcity: LASTMA warns motorists obstructing traffic around filling stations





The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has cautioned motorists obstructing the free flow of traffic while queuing up for fuel at different filling stations to desist. The General Manager of LASTMA Bolaji Oreagba said this in a statement on Wednesday while deploying more officers of the authority on monitoring of traffic around filling stations […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper