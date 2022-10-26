Korede Bello Announces He Is “Availabvel” In New Single Out Now







Extraordinarily talented Afro-pop singer, songwriter, guitarist, performer, and one of Nigeria’s favourite award-winning artists, Korede Bello is back with another hit single, “Available” — fresh off his last single “Bella”. The Artiste who is currently under the management of Caspertainment assembled A-list Producers, Abdulqudus Omobolaji Ajenifuja, popularly known as Smyley and Timothy Aluku also known […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper