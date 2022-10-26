Nigerian Rapper Skales Hurts Over Mother’s Death | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze 25 October 2022 |

Raoul Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, loses his mother.

On Tuesday, the Shake Body singer posted videos and pictures of himself and his mother to his Instagram page, where he also revealed the passing of his mother.

Skales referred to his mother as his angel and said that she would be missed.

The musician continued by saying that his mother’s passing “hurt” him.

“MY ANGEL,…