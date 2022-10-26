Petrol nears N200/litre as ex-depot price, debts, logistics escalate scarcity — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Fuel queues will disappear in 48 hours, MOMAN says

• IPMAN blames private depots for shortages, NMDPRA assures of robust supply

• U.S. to worsen petrol scarcity with proposed export ban

Three months after regulators quietly approved an increment in fuel prices, following claims by marketers that they can no longer sustain operations and sell at the regulated price of N165 per litre, another episode of arm-twisting has begun and may see Nigerians paying between N178 to N200 per litre for petrol.



While fuel queues witnessed in the North-Central region and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were attributed to poor road access as a result of a flood, the queues witnessed in Lagos State since Monday was attributed to an alleged increase in ex-depot price, debt and logistics challenges.



If the actions taken three months ago when a similar challenge emerged were anything to go by, Nigerians should brace for another increment in the price of fuel if they…