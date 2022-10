A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, on Thursday, heard how Chidinma Ojukwu charged with murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, allegedly transferred five million Naira from his bank account.

Source: Guardian Newspaper