Institut Pasteur de Dakar launches Grand Challenges Senegal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Grand Challenges Senegal will be hosted by Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) with financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Grand Challenges Canada, and the Government of Senegal.

Gates Archive / Carmen Abd Ali

DAKAR, Senegal, 26 October, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The 2023 Grand Challenges Annual Meeting will take place in Dakar, Senegal. Following the announcement of President Macky Sall at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Grand Challenges Senegal curated by the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) has today launched its inaugural call for proposals.

Epidemic threats are increasing in their frequency, intensity, and severity – yet the world remains woefully exposed and unprepared. Grand Challenges Senegal is soliciting its first round of proposals from innovators working across Africa and African scientists in the diaspora on interventions to enhance epidemic intelligence, surveillance,…