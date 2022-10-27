



Kanye West was allegedly escorted out of Skechers corporate offices after paying an unplanned visit. Ye reportedly visited the Skechers corporate offices in Los Angeles on Wednesday but was walked out after arriving “unannounced and without invitation. In an official press release, Skechers wrote “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him […]

The post Kanye West Escorted Out Of Skechers Offices appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper