New Gordon’s Pink Berry And Sunset Orange Unveiled At Gordon’s Playground

By Kofo Tijani 27 October 2022 |

5:33 pm On Saturday 22nd October, Guinness Nigeria unveiled two new flavoured gin brands, Gordons sunset orange and pink berry at an invite only playground themed event in Lagos. These variants packed with berries, citrus and juniper flavours are exciting options for people seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T cocktails. The introduction of Gordon’s Pink…

On Saturday 22nd October, Guinness Nigeria unveiled two new flavoured gin brands, Gordons sunset orange and pink berry at an invite only playground themed event in Lagos.

These variants packed with berries, citrus and juniper flavours are exciting options for people seeking new ways to enjoy their favourite G&T cocktails. The introduction of…