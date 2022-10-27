Nigerians account for one of highest crime rates in UAE – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been reported to account for one of the highest crime rates in the Asian country, an official said.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on diaspora affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the crime rate credited to Nigerians in the UAE was a sad reality.

Unfortunately, the sad reality is that our crime rate over there is one of the highest ! https://t.co/WUzXmrntM9 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) October 26, 2022

The World Population Review data of 2022 ranks the UAE as the 60th safest country in the world with 15.23% crime rate from a population of 9.4million residents.

Dabiri-Erewa, who heads the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), was reacting to a tweet on the effect of Nigerians living in Dubai on the UAE.

The Nigerian official drew cheers from many who think she is intolerant of actions that do not reflect the values of Nigeria while others accused the presidential aide of ‘demarketing’ Nigeria and…