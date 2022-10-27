President Erik Masisi confers with Zuriel Oduwole on gender issues | The Guardian Nigeria News

Botswana is known as a growing and influential diamond mining, polishing, and exporting nation among the SADC countries. Botswana has etched its place among the list of very stable democracies on the African continent. Its workforce is relatively well educated compared to the rest of Africa, and its civil society and institutions are well regarded.

These are enviable metrics by most standards, when telling Africa’s story, on a nation-by-nation basis. And that is until you raise the issue of girl’s education and girl’s welfare, and then suddenly Botswana’s story changes very quickly.

Undeterred by these realities, Botswana’s President H.E. Erik Masisi is seeking all the help in his quest to create a safe environment where girl scan thrive to their full potentials, and improve the lot of his countries very proud citizenry.

He has now met with girl education advocate, global development envoy and climate delegate Zuriel Oduwole, to learn about her alternative…