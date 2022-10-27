Sudan security forces fire tear gas at pro-democracy protesters | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Thursday as thousands of protesters marched against last year’s coup, which sparked political and economic crises and exacerbated a wider security breakdown that has left hundreds dead.

Chanting slogans and waving Sudanese flags, protesters demanded justice for 119 people killed during intense crackdowns since the military power grab in October last year.

In addition, a broader security breakdown nationwide has also left nearly 600 dead and more than 210,000 displaced as a result of ethnic violence this year, according to the United Nations.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25, 2021, arresting the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power in 2019 when mass protests compelled the army to depose one of its own, long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In the capital Khartoum, thousands in the suburb of Al-Deim marched carrying posters of activists killed by security forces.

In North Khartoum, thousands of…