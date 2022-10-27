Why NDLEA’s war against drug cartels is yielding results – Marwa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has linked the success recorded by the agency in the fight against illicit drugs in the country to ongoing reforms within the agency.

Marwa said the NDLEA has been undergoing a reform process which he said has resulted in the arrest of many drug lords and their cartels.

He stated this on Wednesday at the 14th Biennial International Conference on Drugs, Alcohol, and Society in Africa with the theme “Towards the Reform of Drug Law and Policy in Africa: Research, Practice and Advocacy Consideration” organised by the Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA) in Abuja.

He said: “Revamping NDLEA became imperative in light of the disturbing findings of the National Drug Use and Health Survey conducted in 2018 which indicated that Nigeria’s drug use prevalence at 14.4% was way above the global threshold of 5.6%.

“In the past 21 months, NDLEA has been…