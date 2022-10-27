Why NDLEA’s war against drug cartels is yielding results – Marwa





Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has linked the success recorded by the agency in the fight against illicit drugs in the country to ongoing reforms within the agency. Marwa said the NDLEA has been undergoing a reform process in the which he said has resulted […]

