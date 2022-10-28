



The race for the 2023 general elections recorded a twist on Friday as a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu, Chimaroke Nnamani, opened a formal campaign for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He described Tinubu as the most successful out of the 36 […]

The post 2023 election: Twist as PDP candidate Nnamani campaigns for Tinubu presidency appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper