Ronaldo scores on United return as Europa League progress assured | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute last week in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

The victory, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford adding to Ronaldo’s strike, guaranteed the Red Devils a place in the next round, where they will join Barcelona who were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage 24 hours earlier.

United manager Erik ten Hag left the Portugal forward out of the United squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea and he was only allowed to return to first team training this week.

“Seeing Ronaldo get his goal was great,” Dutchman ten Hag told BT Sport.

“He created, the team created for him and we know he has the capability to finish.

“He needed a goal and now I’m confident there will be more goals,” he added.

Ronaldo, 37, started up front with 18-year-old Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was making his maiden senior…