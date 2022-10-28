Stakeholders seek end to gas flaring in communities | The Guardian Nigeria News

Worried by the environmental impact and degradations going on in oil producing communities, Some Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Initiative for Community Development (ICD) and the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) on Friday warned against the high level of gas flaring in communities in Nigeria.

Speaking during a one day dialogue project tagged “Accountability for Gas Flared and Green Energy Advocacy (AGFACEA)”, organised by Initiative for Community Development (ICD) with support from nine other cluster members on the Advocacy for Gas Flare Accountability in Nigeria cluster, Nwankwo called for a holistic campaign against gas flaring in oil producing communities.

Expressing worry over the devastating impact of gas flared in communities across the country, Facilitator, ANPEZ Centre for Environment and Development, Mr.Everest Nwankwo said Nigeria is a major gas flarer noting that there is a heightened concern in oil producing…