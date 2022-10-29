3 persons escape death in Osun auto crash – FRSC





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, says three persons escaped death in an accident on Ikire-Ibadan express way. The Osun Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, said this in a statement by his Public Enlightenment Officer, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo. Okpe said the accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday within Asejire bridge, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper